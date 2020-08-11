Range Resources Headquarters
Range Resources will host a career seminar aimed at Southwestern Pennsylvania students who are involved in agriculture.

The natural gas operator will present a virtual career spotlight via Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Eight professionals from Range, which has district headquarters in Southpointe, will discuss how agriculture helped them achieve career success.

Community relations specialist Christina Kramer will moderate a panel featuring Dennis Degner, senior vice president and chief operating officer; Vernon Dickson, senior corporate program manager, accounting/finance; Katherine Dobson, director, IT technical applications; Laura Rusmisel, manager, regulatory compliance; Scott Roy, senior VP, public/government relations; Charles Sparks, VP, information technology; Cory Stahl, tax accountant; and Ryan Tyree, production engineering manager.

There also will be trivia competition with chances to win a Visa gift card.

For information, contact Sheila Hackinson, srb119@psu.edu.

