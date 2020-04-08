Range Resources announced Monday it has launched a program that will provide $102,100 to nonprofits in three states.
The energy company said in a news release the funding will go to 28 nonprofits in Pennsylvania, Texas and Louisiana. All but three are in the Keystone State, with 24 of the 25 existing in Washington County. Beaver County United Way also is getting funding.
Range also said it donated protective health supplies to Washington Health System and computers to Bentworth School District, to assist students in remote learning.
Here is a breakdown of the company’s package:
- Food insecurity/basic needs: $37,600;
- Health care: $22,500;
- Education support for children: $25,500;
- Employment resources: $7,500;
- Domestic Violence Services: $5,000;
- Support for seniors: $3,500;
- Humane animal treatment: $500.
Local residents interested in helping may contact resource centers in Washington County, including Washington City Mission, Dress for Success, Greater Washington County Food Bank, Transitional Paths to Independent Living, United Way of Washington County or Washington County Community Foundation.
