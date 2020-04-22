Being a proud, patriotic American, I strongly support the rights of Freedom of Assembly and Freedom of Speech. But after seeing the hysteria and extremism that’s been brewing in America spill into the streets yesterday, I’m not sure some Americans deserve those rights.
Sadly, America seems destined to become a nation that “once was,” not what it is now. And taking Pennsylvania with it.
Angry protesters with semiautomatic, military-style weapons at what was supposed to be an economic rally to reopen Pennsylvania? Weapons at a rally to restart the economy . . . really?
Few were even abiding by basic social-distancing guidelines during a protest supporting reopenings of business – providing they can follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for minimizing the spread of coronavirus.
Although protest and debate are important in any action within our democratic process, we must ensure that these procedures are carefully utilized during these difficult and uncertain times. We are all hurting right now. People are losing jobs. Small businesses are closing. The potential economic devastation is frightening, to say the least.
But so is the thought of several hundred thousand Americans dying from this virus.
I respect our hard-working leaders in the state Senate and House, like Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, and Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, who were inside the capital in Harrisburg or collaborating from home, to come up with a solution.
And I’m embarrassed by legislators who were outside grandstanding for social media. Any elected official who encouraged the mass gatherings Monday in Harrisburg and Pittsburgh, regardless of the issue, is not supporting the public health and welfare of all citizens.
We can responsibly restart our economy and protect our citizens from the devastating public health and economic consequences of COVID-19. Our responsible legislators, on both sides of the aisle, are working together on a solution. Let’s support them and let them do their job of developing an appropriate plan and legislation to move ahead with our current stay-at-home procedures and return Pennsylvanians to work
Let’s take a moment to express our gratitude for the courageous nurses, doctors, paramedics, firefighters and police officers who are sacrificing more than we can imagine to keep us safe. Let’s salute the everyday heroes among us, the truck drivers, pharmacy, grocery and utility workers – essential workers who are bravely going to work every day. Their acts of service are a call to action for all of us.
Let’s pray for the small local businesses that are putting us first and stepping up to serve while trying to survive. Whether it’s takeout for dinner from your favorite local restaurant, or groceries from your neighborhood market, they need us now more than ever. Let’s show some love for the teachers who are doing everything they can to stay connected with their students and provide the best education possible in these unprecedented circumstances.
Lift your voice in support of these heroes on the front lines, and lift a prayer for our elected officials working toward a solution.
But do it safely from your home, and utilize any of the many social media platforms available.
Jamie Protin is founder and principal of The Protin Group in Belle Vernon.
To submit business-related columns, email Rick Shrum at rshrum@observer-reporter.com.