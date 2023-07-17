An intoxicating atmosphere continues to prevail in Washington County.

Little more than a week after the annual Whiskey Rebellion Festival enhanced the spirits of thousands, owners of Liberty Pole Spirits unveiled their new Whiskey Campus at 800 Adios Drive, a short trot from Hollywood Casino at The Meadows. The grand opening took place Saturday in North Strabane. This is where Liberty Pole Spirits, bourbon and Mingo Creek’s other whiskeys will be produced.

