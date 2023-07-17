Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.