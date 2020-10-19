Gasoline prices dipped nine-tenths of one cent across Western Pennsylvania, the fourth week in a row the regional average fluctuated by a few pennies.
A gallon of unleaded self-serve costs an average of $2.533 this week, according to a report Monday by AAA East Central, which monitors weekly prices in 23 cities and towns across the region.
This latest figure is 28.3 cents lower than it was a year ago, at $2.816.
Fuel prices in the greater Washington area dropped in similar fashion - 0.6 of a cent to $2.438. That is the third-lowest average in the region, and represents a 33.8-cent decline since Jan. 1.
Uniontown’s average dropped 0.9 of a cent to $2.598, but is 16.0 cents above Washington's figure. That is the fourth-highest average in Western Pennsylvania, barely below the $2.599 mark shared by Indiana, Oil City and Warren.
Jeannette, for the sixth straight week, has the cheapest gasoline in the region at $2.351, less than a penny below New Castle ($2.355). The gap between the highest and lowest prices is 24.8 cents.
Pennsylvania’s average is $2.484, exactly one cent lower than last week. The national figure dropped two cents to $2.16, which is down 49 cents than a year ago.
Gasoline demand dropped from 8.90 million barrels a day to 8.58 million for the week ending Oct. 9, according to the Energy Information Administration. Imports fell as well as gasoline stocks, but decreased demand led to lower pump prices throughout most of the country.