Winter precipitation can cause roof damage, water damage and personal injury.
While stopping a water leak or repairing a washing machine hose in the basement might be fairly basic procedures, excessive snow on the roof, ice dams and attic condensation are forms of water damage typical in cold-climate homes. Each is a little more complicated and a little trickier to fix.
Heavy loads of ice and snow on your roof can create serious problems. They include injuries from snow and ice falling from slopped roofs; roof collapse, especially on those that are flat; carbon monoxide poisoning; and water damage from ice dams that form on the edges of roofs and in gutters.
When the temperature in your attic is above freezing, snow on the roof will likely melt. When the snow melt runs down the roof and hits the colder eaves, it refreezes.
If this cycle repeats over several days, the freezing snow melt builds up and forms a dam of ice, behind which water pools up into large puddles or ponds. The ponding water can then back up under the roof covering and leak into the attic or along exterior walls.
Condensation of water vapor on cold surfaces in attics can cause wood to rot, which can lead to costly repairs. Condensation in the attic typically occurs when warm, moist air migrates or is directed into the attic from living spaces below.
There are warning signs of stress when too much snow and ice have accumulated on your roof, or when you have too much condensation in your attic. Look for a sagging ridge line; drooping ceilings; water leaks on interior walls and ceilings; jammed doors; cracked interior walls near the center of your home; and creaking sounds.
Building codes have some requirements that attempt to prevent issues from ice dams and attic condensation. But many houses in Western Pennsylvania were built before these building codes were established.
Here are a few simple steps that can help prevent snow buildup on the roof, ice dams and condensation in your attic:
- Never discharge exhaust fans into your attic space and always discharge outside;
- Minimize ceiling-mounted fixtures below the attic that create the need for holes in the drywall;
- Properly seal the attic. Research shows keeping attic air below freezing when the air temperature is in the low 20s can reduce the occurrence of ice dams. Proper attic ventilation is a key to keeping the attic cool, while adequate and properly installed insulation is key to keeping your house warm.
- It is critical to keep soffit vents free from obstructions to allow the natural flow of cool outside air. The flow of air will keep the attic cool and free of moisture build-up.
While it might be tempting to try a quick-fix to break up that ice dam, don’t be too eager. Not only is it dangerous on your roof, but you also can cause a lot of damage, especially in colder months.
Here are some tips to keep in mind:
- Add insulation to your attic to help prevent your home’s warm air from escaping into unheated attic spaces;
- When replacing your home’s roof, have a self-sealing membrane installed under the shingles to help prevent water damage from ice dams;
- On metal roofs, install snow guards above entrances;
- Do not install large mechanical equipment or water heaters in an attic;
- Do not use salt or calcium chloride to melt snow on a roof, because these chemicals are corrosive and can shorten the lifespan of metal gutters, downspouts and flashings;
- Keep your gutters clean of leaves and other debris. This will not necessarily prevent ice dams, but clean gutters can help drain away ice melt as it makes its way to the gutters during a thaw.
If your home is damaged this winter, call your insurance agent, who can advise you how to mitigate damage, make repairs and determine whether you have coverage.
Bob Hollick is a State Farm Insurance agent based in Washington. His column appears every other Thursday in the Observer-Reporter.
To submit columns on financial planning, investing or business-related matters, email Rick Shrum at rshrum@observer-reporter.com.