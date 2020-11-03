In the midst of a multi-state fraud investigation, Jerry Oleksiak has advice – stern advice – for unemployment compensation claimants across Pennsylvania.
“Protect your personal and confidential information,” the state Department of Labor & Industry secretary said. “Do not give your user name, password, Social Security number or other information over the phone or social media.
“Some fraudsters posing as Labor & Industry officials have been calling claimants, trying to get information. L&I will not call you or ask for your information. Go to uc.pa.us/fraud and report it.”
Oleksiak and Susan Dickinson, UC benefits policy director, conducted their weekly virtual news conference and – again – discussed the ongoing probe encircling the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program primarily, but also other UC programs that have been affected.
PUA benefits, established in late March through the federal CARES Act, are for self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers and others who are not eligible for regular UC. A third burst of PUA fraud cases occurred recently, following an initial outbreak during the spring and a follow-up surge in September. All are related to the theft of identities and other information.
Dickinson said scammers also have targeted regular UC programs. She added that this was a pre-pandemic issue as well, but “on a smaller scale.”
“We have an added layer of security for regular UC because of the PIN we mailed,” she said, “so we have not seen as much fraud there.”
On a related matter, Oleksiak said the department’s trust fund, which primarily is used to pay regular UC benefits, is at about $45 million. He said the department has borrowed $566 million in a 0% loan, similar to a line of credit, to bolster the fund. The secretary said L&I also has secured $300 million for November and up to $700 million for December and January.
And once more, he reminded Pennsylvanians that there is time to apply for funds through the Lost Wages Assistance program, a $300 weekly benefit for those who are or were fully or partly unemployed because of the pandemic. The retroactive payments cover a six-week period, beginning Aug. 1 and ending the week of Sept. 5, when LWA lapsed.
Since March 15, the state has paid more than $30 billion in UC benefits. About $5.7 billion of that has been for regular UC and more than $24 billion for CARES programs.
L&I will have its 24th weekly town hall at 1 p.m. Thursday. It is open to the public, by calling 833-380-0719 or live-streaming at https://access.live/PAlabor.