Three sets of federal unemployment benefits will expire on Saturday for 558,000 Pennsylvanians. State officials, however, are reminding clients of support programs that could assist them during the continuing pandemic.
“Many families, through no fault of their own, have seen their incomes decreased or lost entirely,” said Inez Titus, deputy secretary for the Department of Human Services’ Office of Income Maintenance.
“While the federal unemployment programs may be ending, anyone who is still struggling to make ends meet or needs assistance should know that help is available.”
Titus spoke at a news conference in Harrisburg on Monday, along with Jennifer Berrier, secretary of the Department of Labor & Industry.
This will be the final week that clients can receive benefits from the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) programs.
A fourth federal benefit also will end Saturday: the additional $300 per week for residents in the state’s regular Unemployment Compensation (UC) program. That, however, will not affect regular UC benefits. And once the PEUC extension ends, claimants will be limited to 26 weeks of eligibility.
DHS is offering the following resources: The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP); Medicaid; Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP); Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); and Child Care Works (CCW) subsidized child care.
Applications for ERAP, Medicaid, SNAP and other public assistance programs can made at www.compass.state.pa.us. SNAP and Medical Assistance applications also can be submitted by calling 1-866-550-4355.
Berrier said her agency has partnered with DHS “and other organizations to build a library of resources that includes food, housing, and utility support.”
Residents who do not qualify for Medicaid but need health insurance can look into options through Pennie, Pennsylvania’s health insurance exchange. Visit www.pennie.com.