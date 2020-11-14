The majority of 2020 hasn’t been all fun and games at Printscape Arena at Southpointe. Oh, it was business as usual until mid-March, featuring a lot of hockey, other sports activities and events. Then the coronavirus pandemic made serious inroads into Pennsylvania – and into operations at the recreation destination in the mixed-use park.
Printscape was among the many businesses across Pennsylvania that were springtime casualties of this global scourge. The facility was closed from mid-March to early June, during Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown of entities determined to be “non-essential.”
Washington County’s segue into the green phase at that time was a green light to resume some activities and functions at the arena. But not all – even to this day.
“We’re not completely open,” said Murry Gunty, founder and chief executive officer of Black Bear Sports Group, owner of 22 ice rinks in seven states, including the one in Cecil Township.
“We have a lot of restrictions there. Some of our tenants are not open. They’re struggling. I also feel for the mom-and-pop rinks. We’re built to weather this.”
The facility at Southpointe is huge, occupying 85,000 square feet of space, and popular. According to the arena website, Printscape attracts the foot-traffic equivalent of 850,000 visitors.
In addition to a National Hockey League-sized rink, Printscape has a dry floor rink of similar dimensions that is used for other sports. That rink is covered by turf from November through March, and a sports court surface the rest of the year for soccer, volleyball and other sporting activities. Sand volleyball has been contested outdoors.
There are four meeting/party rooms, which – during less-ominous times – served numerous purposes: corporate, community and group functions; field trips; expos; trade shows; shows and concerts.
Despite iis hockey-heavy and skating reputation, Printscape embraces the slogan, “We are more than just ice.”
More than a half-dozen businesses also are located at 114 Southpointe Blvd., including Printscape Imaging & Graphics, the Robinson Township-based sponsor of the arena.
Gunty, whose company is based in Bethesda, Md., admitted this enterprise has “certainly taken a financial hit.” Yet he is following a safety-first course at his rinks, adhering to “our” protocols, which he termed “strict.”
“We may have lost money, but people are losing lives,” Gunty said. “It doesn’t compare.”
He said masks are required of everyone who enters Printscape Arena, and they must go through a standing temperature machine. Those playing hockey, which was banned until September, must dress outside and cannot use the locker rooms. All then must don a mask before leaving.
“Our goal is to minimize the spread,” Gunty said. “We don’t want to be the ones who cause the spread. I think we’ve done a pretty good job.”
The ice rink, operated by Scott Branovan, is the signature attraction. Hockey is a focal point – be it games, programs and lessons for ages 2 to 60-plus. There are no public skating sessions for now, although socially distanced figure skating lessons are conducted. Gunty said high ceilings and efficient air circulation have minimized the threat of COVID at the rink.
This is the silver anniversary year at the facility, which is operating under its second name. It opened May 20, 1995, as Iceoplex at Southpointe, which, for 20 years, was the practice home of the Pittsburgh Penguins, a five-time NHL Stanley Cup champion.
In 2017, one of the co-owners, tax attorney Steven Lynch, was sentenced to four years in prison for failing to account for and pay employment taxes.
Black Bear Sports Group bought the arena in January 2017 and Printscape Imaging secured the naming rights soon afterward.
For now, Gunty said, he will not add offerings at the Southpointe site, not with this latest surge in COVID-19 cases.
“I’m not expanding anything,” he said.
Expansion is ahead, though. In the meantime, a limited edition of fun and games will continue at Printscape Arena.