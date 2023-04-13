A recent survey by CNBC found that 70% of Americans are feeling financially stressed. This is probably no surprise to most, since you likely are feeling the same way. Inflation is at a 40-year high. While it has come down some, it is still three times higher than the Federal Reserve’s targeted rate.

Just in the last week, gasoline prices have risen 10 cents a gallon and are going to increase. OPEC+, which is the group of Middle East oil producers plus other countries such as Russia, announced they will cut back oil production to increase prices. Higher prices will benefit Russia in the war in Ukraine. These increased fuel prices drive up the cost of many items we purchase because most are delivered by truck.

