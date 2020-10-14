Seven months after folding, the poker room at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino is reopening – with its employees on hand.
“We intend to reopen our poker room (Oct. 23),” an official at the North Strabane Township gaming site wrote in an email Tuesday morning. That room was closed in mid-March, when The Meadows shut down temporarily during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic in Southwestern Pennsylvania. The facility resumed operations in June.
The official also confirmed that 18 poker room employees, who had been on layoff notice, have been recalled by Washington Trotting Assoc. LLC, parent of The Meadows. Those workers were among 180 who were notified in June that they faced permanent furloughs Aug. 15.
Those pending layoffs were posted on the June WARN report on the state Department of Labor & Industry website. WARN is an acronym for the federal Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification Act, which requires employers with 100 or more employees to give 60 calendar days of notice of closing or mass layoffs.
Those 18 poker team employees received a layoff extension to Oct. 31, according to the October WARN report, but have been recalled.