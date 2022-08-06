A month after opening a pizza shop along Adios Drive, Tim Seivers said the ayes have it.
“We’ve been received very well. It’s a great community,” said the president of Third Eye Pies, a Grove City-based business that describes itself as a “fast casual, create-your-own pizza shop.” He spoke Monday before a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the North Strabane Township location.
That shop, coincidentally, is the third that Third Eye has launched in Western Pennsylvania in three years, and the first south of Mercer County (where stores operate in Grove City and Mercer). The new location sits off Racetrack Road, next to Dunkin’ and a short jaunt from Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
Seivers shares company ownership with his son, Jerrod, vice president of innovation, and Jerrod’s wife, Amber, supervisor of design. Tim Seivers said they are beginning to “franchise stores out,” and hope to add two to three stores a year between Grove City, in northwestern Pennsylvania, and Morgantown, W.Va.
Asked what separates Third Eye from the competition, Jerrod said, “quality of products” and the ability to “provide what you want, how you want it and when you want it.”
“Everything is made in front of you,” his father said.
Pizza is the marquee item, to be sure, but diners also can select from among pasta bowls, salad bowls and milkshakes, as well as non-alcoholic beverages. “We’ll have a constantly evolving menu,” Jerrod added.
This new shop has appealing designs, featuring a bright mix of colors on the logo above the front entrance, and inside the restaurant. The interior walls are complemented by black-and-white artwork, including the message, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”
“We wanted to be artistic,” Amber said, explaining where “third eye” comes in. The expression is defined as “an inner vision and enlightenment beyond what the physical eyes can see.”
WHS
WHS Washington Hospital has been honored by a respected national news organization.
U.S. News & World Report has designated the facility as a High Performing hospital for stroke care, COPD and kidney failure for 2022-23. That is the highest award a facility can receive in U.S. News’ annual Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.
Washington Health System, according to a corporate news release, earned these ratings for “care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes.”
The ratings are set up to help patients and their doctors make informed decisions about where to receive care for health conditions or elective procedures. They are based on data such as survival rates, patient experience and success in helping patients to return home.
Brook Ward, WHS president and CEO, said in a prepared statement: “The past few years have been extremely difficult for all health-care providers. I am extremely proud of our team for their perseverance and ability to excel in even the toughest circumstances.”
Brentwood Bank
Hobart H. Moore, a former steel company worker, was the lone full-time employee when he and about a dozen others launched a financial institution with a nondescript name – Tunnel Building and Loan.
That was 1922, and Moore’s duties were distinctive. He typically met mill workers when they walked off the streetcar on the ride home, collecting the laborers’ paychecks for deposit at Tunnel. It was a modest beginning for a modest business that remains modest in size, but not scope.
Brentwood Bank, the current incarnation of Tunnel Building and Loan, is 100 years old. It will hit triple figures, officially, on Aug. 14.
Tom Bailey, president and CEO of the Bethel Park-based community bank, said customer satisfaction is paramount at Brentwood Bank.
“A community bank is very important to the communities it serves. We don’t always give customers the products they want, but we give them the solutions they need. We’re the trusted adviser. We do it with a little more personal touch. We’ve built a lot of houses too.”
Corporate headquarters is at 411 McMurray Road, one of five branch offices that, coincidentally, employ about 100. The bank, according to a news release, “serves thousands of personal and business customers.”
The other branches are in Brentwood, South Fayette, Bridgewater (Beaver County) and a second Bethel Park location, on Library Road in the South Park Shops. “We also have a mobile branch, which serves assisted living facilities. There are four we travel to each week,” said Bailey, who was born and raised in Brentwood before moving to Bethel Park 30 years ago.
Community outreach continues to be a major part of the bank’s equation. Brentwood Bank sponsors local events; has partnered with organizations such as Washington City Mission and Dress for Success; assisted on projects with Brentwood Library, South Baldwin Fire Hall and Bethel Community Center; and helps local organizations that provide programs in underserved communities.
“We’ve also helped build several fire halls and two libraries,” the president/CEO said.
Teichmann
Henry F. Teichmann Inc., a global engineering, procurement and construction contractor based in Peters Township, has hired David Melendez as senior safety manager. Melendez has more than two decades of global safety experience in multiple market sectors.
“From our perspective, it’s impossible to ever be ‘too safe,’” Brad Hall, HFT’s chief operations officer, said in a statement.
