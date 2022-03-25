European energy issues are but one of many ramifications being felt as a result of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“Russia has basically weaponized its natural gas supply, and its fertilizer and food production,” said Dan Weaver, president and executive director of the Pennsylvania Independent Oil & Gas Association (PIOGA).
Weaver, head of the largest and oldest oil and gas trade group in the state, was the featured speaker Wednesday morning of the latest installment of the Energy Lecture Series organized by the Center for Energy Policy and Management at Washington & Jefferson College.
The brief virtual webinar, titled “Energy Implications of the Russian-Ukraine Conflict,” focused on effects the conflict is having on global energy supplies and how the region – with its bountiful natural gas reserves – can help out.
He said the European Union – composed of 27 nations – is the largest importer of natural gas in the world. The E.U., according to the International Energy Agency, purchases 45% of its imported gas from Russia.
“European countries are very vulnerable to what’s going on (in Ukraine),” Weaver said. “The European Union needs energy from other sources.”
One of them, of course, is the United States, which has the gas-rich Marcellus and Utica shales – which run through southwestern-most Pennsylvania. Transporting natural gas, however, is a challenge because of pipeline issues, and permitting and leasing issues. And shipping of liquefied natural gas to other nations can be subject to delays.
