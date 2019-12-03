Pickleball and pavilion proposals helped to kick off the annual Washington County Local Share Account presentations Monday afternoon.
Hearings for two Washington destination locations – the Main Street Pavilion and Washington Park – were among the highlights of the 48 presentations conducted on the opening day of the 2020 hearings. They and another 40 presentations today, starting at 8:10 a.m., will be outlined to the LSA board at Courthouse Square, Washington.
These 88 entities – 20 more than a year ago – are requesting a total of $27 million in LSA funding, which comes from gambling revenues from the Meadows Casino. There, however, is $6.9 million available.
Each presenter gets a five-minute hearing: two minutes to outline their requests and three minutes to allow panelists to ask questions. Those requesting funds must ask for a specific amount, and must raise or pledge to raise matching funds. The requests go to the county commissioners, who select the recipients and dollar amounts they will receive before sending the information to the state.
City Councilman Joe Manning and computer systems/website coordinator Lynn Galluze teamed up to make the pavilion and pickleball pitches.
They are requesting the installation of four units at the pavilion – two restrooms, a food-preparation room with a sink and a storage area. Manning and Galluze requested $150,615 and said they have thus far secured $149,385 in matching funds.
“We have festivities there, and would have more festivities if we had these,” Galluze said, pointing out that portable toilets are now used at the location. The restrooms, she and Manning added, would be open only during events and would be installed easily.
As for pickleball ... “This is the most popular outdoor activity,” Manning said with a grin. “People are waiting online to play.”
Their proposal is to resurface a tennis court in the park, near the Vernon C. Neal Sportsplex, and convert it into four pickleball courts that would be fenced in.
The Washington County Council on Economic Development is seeking funding for Starpointe Business Park to develop 100 acres. WCCED president Richard White, who made the presentation, said that tract in Hanover Township will be used to make for available lots covering six to 40 acres. Developing this acreage, he added, would result in about half of the park’s 1,200 acres being used.