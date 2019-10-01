A physical therapy and rehabilitation clinic will open Monday in Franklin Township.

HealthWorks Rehab & Fitness will operate a facility at 160 Greene Plaza, outside Waynesburg. Sara Stepp, a Jefferson-Morgan High School graduate, is the clinic’s director. She is a licensed in athletic training and outpatient physical therapy.

This will be the ninth HealthWorks facility, most of which are in West Virginia. For more information on the Franklin clinic, call 724-802-7395 or visit healthworksrf.com/locations/Waynesburg/.

Business Writer

Rick Shrum joined the Observer-Reporter as a reporter in 2012, after serving as a section editor, sports reporter and copy editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rick has won eight individual writing awards, including two Golden Quills.

