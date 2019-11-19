HealthWorks Rehab & Fitness will have a grand opening and ribbon cutting Wednesday in Franklin Township.
HealthWorks, a chain of physical therapy and rehabilitation clinics, opened for business at 160 Greene Plaza on Oct. 7. The grand opening will be open to the public and run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the ribbon cutting scheduled for noon.
Sara Stepp, a Jefferson-Morgan High School graduate, is the clinic’s director. She is a licensed in athletic training and outpatient physical therapy.
The chain also provides physical therapy services for for Mon Health Medical Center.