Serving as chairman of the board of the Washington County Community Foundation has enabled me to gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for the foundation’s charitable work as a grant maker, fundraiser, donor service organization, and a community leader.

In the grant-making area, we were very pleased to award over $3.6 million in grants in 2022. A significant component of our overall grant-making was for capacity-building grants, which seek to increase a nonprofit’s operational, programmatic, financial, or organizational maturity. This emphasis on capacity-building grants will remain a priority area for us, as we have seen how transformational previous grants have been.

