In my more than two decades at the community foundation, I have had the wonderful privilege of working with many very dedicated and talented community leaders. While many trustees encouraged me to grow the assets of the foundation, no trustee ever challenged me more than Brian Smith. He challenged me to think more strategically and more effectively to increase our charitable assets.

Brian not only challenged me, but he also helped me to be successful. He devoted many hours over many years to help me to secure the largest gift in our history. That gift transformed our grant making and enabled us to begin issuing capacity-building grants to enable local charities to be more strategic and impactful. And it was he who was first to commit Washington Financial to a $25,000 sponsorship of the day of giving bonus pool, IF I could secure other gifts to reach the $100,000 goal. Challenge accepted!

