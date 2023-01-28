My mother, Betty Drach, came of age in post-World War II America.

Born in 1930 and raised in Enid, Okla., she was beautiful, ambitious, and brilliant. Like most young people of her era, Betty viewed the late 1940s as a time of tremendous opportunity and social change. Though it was still unusual for girls to pursue post-secondary education, her dream was to go to college, and she was pretty sure her straight-A grades would get her there.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In