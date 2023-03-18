Colin Mullett and his sister, Marissa, wanted to get into the restaurant industry, but learned quickly that it can eat you up.
“We opened Taco Diablo on March 15 in 2020, the day before the COVID shutdown,” he said of taking over an existing restaurant in the vibrant Beverly Road business district of Mt. Lebanon.
“It was an uphill battle,” Colin said, reflecting on Gov. Tom Wolf’s edict to close what he termed “non-essential businesses.” That included dining locations.
“We were closed for two days and tried to figure out what to do,” Marissa said. “We decided to do takeout.”
Takeout took off, they said, and helped them navigate restrictions that later included in-person dining for a mere 25% of seating capacity. Ultimately, however, Taco Diablo could not match pre-COVID sales and the siblings decided to ring out 2022 with a New Year’s Eve closure.
Less than three months later, they are back at 297 Beverly.
The Mulletts had a “soft opening” for their restaurant, Mullett’s, a few weeks ago and the grand opening this past weekend (March 10 and 11.) Cocktails, wine, draft beers and small plates of shareable food are their specialties.
Operating hours initially will be 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesday through Saturday – a regimen they began March 1. There is seating for 56, including a small lounge area.
“I’ve always heard this stretch needed a bar like this,” Colin said. “I think we’ve delivered.”
Marissa and Colin, both Peters Township High graduates, are the owners along with their father, Jim. Their head chef, Gabe Bevilacqua, was a high school friend who also worked at Taco Diablo.
Colin and Marissa are not the only family members working at a restaurant. Their brother, Alex, is a chef at a large, upscale restaurant in Kansas City, Kan.
“We call him to go over food menus ... and don’t listen,” Colin said.
All of the Mulletts involved with Mullett’s live near their Beverly Road business: Marissa in the Brookline section of Pittsburgh, the father and son in separate Mt. Lebanon residences.
The siblings’ work hours don’t coincide with those of their their restaurant, to be sure. “We’re here every day,” Colin said.
They’ve done a fair share of the renovations, including new paint, brick wall, lighting and bar shelves. The bar area, in particular, is appealing. “It’s crazy what a few coats of paint will do,” Marissa said with a smile.
Brother and sister also share numerous duties during working hours – they have a mere staff of six. “We cook, do dishes, serve, mix drinks, handle the register. We’re everything,” Marissa said.
Almost exactly three years after they became restaurateurs, the Mulletts said they are comfortable with the environment along Beverly Road’s business district, which features a large, diverse blend of establishments on both sides. They include Bado’s Pizza Grill and Ale House, Mediterra Cafe and Scoops on Beverly ice cream.
“Being owners here, you realize you have good neighborhood camaraderie,” Colin said. “Mt. Lebanon’s small-business community is very business-friendly.”
In the short term, Colin and Marissa are hoping to expand food offerings and, perhaps, restaurant hours. Long term, “If the place takes off, we’ll talk about expanding to another location. But that’s far down the road.”
