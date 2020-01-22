Peters Township and South Fayette are among five Southwestern Pennsylvania school districts that have received a $35,000 state grant to expand computer science classes, teacher training and STEM education (science, technology, engineering, math).
Mt. Lebanon, West Jefferson Hills and Avonworth also got grants, which were awarded through the PAsmart program to educate elementary, middle and high school students and enhance professional development for teachers.
Pennsylvania’s budget included $30 million for PAsmart last year and $40 million this year.