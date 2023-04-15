Mike Clous got something even better than a raise from his employer: an all-expenses paid vacation for two to anywhere on the planet.
Instant Brands, manufacturer of kitchen appliances and products, has a rewards program that honors employees with the best attendance records at its five manufacturing and distribution centers across the country. Clous was among workers at the Charleroi facility who had perfect attendance from July 1 through Dec. 31, 2022, and won the drawing there.
The company said he is considering a vacation in Italy “to enjoy the country’s beautiful beaches.” Clous is a mold chrome plater from Finleyville with 13 years of service.
Instant Brands, based in Downers Grove, Ill., has a product line that includes Corelle, Pyrex and Instant Pot. The company said in a news release that it “employs hundreds” at the 22-acre Charleroi location.
Ben Gadbois, president and CEO of Instant Brands, said in a statement: “We are proud of our Charleroi team, and our employee rewards program is a tangible way to recognize their outstanding contributions. Our employees’ commitment each and every day is what enables us to continue to meet consumer demand for our products.”
Instant Brands will hold vacation drawings in the coming weeks at each of the company’s five U.S. manufacturing and distribution centers.
Canton Township
Countryside Deli has tastefully upgraded its operation.
The family-owned business in Canton Township has added Countryside Banquet & Event Center, 935 Henderson Ave., to complement its deli operation.
The banquet and event center, with seating capacity of 100, sits off Route 18 just west of Washington. It opened in November and has been host to showers, birthday parties, business meetings, receptions and celebrations. Parking is plentiful and catering is available at the deli.
Local residents Dan DiGiovanni and his son, Corey, who opened the deli in December 2014, are the owners.
For rental information, call Countryside Deli at 724-222-3354.
Tuition aid
Spouses John and Kathy Santonastasso, McDonald’s franchisees from Canonsburg, granted almost $23,000 in tuition assistance to their student employees last year through Archways To Opportunity, the company’s exclusive education program.
The program offers employees $2,500 per year to assist with tuition at a trade school, community college or a traditional four-year college. To apply, students must have worked for McDonald’s at least 90 days at an average of 15 hours per week.
“We’re grateful to our people and want them to achieve their dreams. That’s why we provide flexible schedules, competitive pay and valuable tuition support,” John Santonastasso said. “Our commitment to education is one way we support the people who play a crucial role in our journey to build a better McDonald’s.”
Archways To Opportunity programs can help employees improve English skills; earn a high school diploma; work toward a college degree; and get help making an education and career plan with advisers.
cfsbank
Three banking veterans with nearly a century of experience among them have been added to the Commercial Lending Department of Charleroi-based cfsbank.
David Ghilani, chief credit officer at cfsbank, has more than 30 years of experience in all areas of Commercial Real Estate Lending.
Robert Krzeminski, commercial lender at cfsbank, has 30-plus years of experience in helping businesses and real estate investors/developers reach financial goals. He specializes in Commercial Lending.
Bob Wicker, also a commercial lender at cfsbank, joined the bank because he likes the customer-centric culture where he can focus on an individual. He has 35 years of experience in Commercial Lending.
Waynesburg
The Greene County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Phillips & Ross LLC on April 4, marking the first anniversary of the law firm signing its lease at 82 W. High St., Waynesburg.
Jessica Phillips and Tim Ross celebrated with family, friends, staff and local dignitaries at their professional location. Phillips and Ross were accompanied by their French bulldogs, Frida and Ginsburg.
The event featured remarks from Eric Cowden, representing the office of Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, and Greene County Commissioners Mike Belding, Betsy Rohanna McClure and Blair Zimmerman. Jeanine Henry, representing Waynesburg Prosperous and Beautiful, also spoke about how occupied storefronts on High Street can have a positive impact on the community.
Women in Business
The Greene County Chamber of Commerce will host a “Women in Business Luncheon Celebrating Administrative Professionals’ Day” on April 26 in the First Baptist Church fellowship hall, Waynesburg, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is open to the public. Registration is $25 for an individual from a Chamber-member business, and $35 for a non-member. To honor an individual with an Outstanding Staff Award, there is an additional fee of $10.
Reservations are required by April 21 by contacting the Chamber of Commerce office at 724-627-5926 or at info@greenechamber.org. Seating is limited to the first 75 reservations.
