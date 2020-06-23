The Penn State Extension energy team is offering an online opportunity for Pennsylvania residents to learn more about prices offered to landowners, impacts to land, and legal issues with proposed lease documents during its large-scale solar development for landowners webinar from noon to 1 p.m. July 8.
The webinar is offered free of charge.
Utility-scale solar installations may depend on township, borough, county and municipal regulations regarding the development and construction.
Because large-scale solar development is new to Pennsylvania, many local governments may not have a model for an ordinance for these types of installations.
Development depends on landowners' willingness to lease their property for decades, a major decision with many impacts.
Those who are interested in more information, or registration are asked to check https://extension.psu.edu/large-scale-solar-development-for-landowners or call 1-877-345-0691.