Penn Highlands
Michael Draine, AHA regional executive, recently presented the award to Peter Adamo, regional market president of the Southwestern Region and president of Penn Highlands Mon Valley.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Michael Draine, AHA regional executive, recently presented the award to Peter Adamo, regional market president of the Southwestern Region and president of Penn Highlands Mon Valley.
Draine said in a statement: “The American Hospital Association is proud to recognize Penn Highlands Mon Valley for 100 years of membership in the AHA and for its continued commitment to serving their patients in the mid-Mon Valley region. We thank the leaders, caregivers and other staff for their dedication to continuously meeting the changing health needs of the patients and communities they serve.”
The hospital is a 200-bed facility with a medical staff of 225 representing more than 40 specialties. It is part of Penn Highlands Healthcare, based in DuBois.
Michaels Stores Inc., a privately held chain of American and Canadian arts and crafts stores, is planning to open a location in Peters Township, and is looking to hire.
The Irving, Texas-based company announced in a news release that the store will be in the McDowell Shops off Washington Road, and that a grand opening is planned for Sept. 30.
The chain said it is “actively hiring to fill full-time and part-time roles ... in preparation for the grand opening.” Job candidates are advised to visit michaels.com/jobs to view open positions.
The company, which is marking 50 years in business, said this store “will be a sleeker, simpler Michaels, featuring self-checkout registers; a Michaels Custom Framing center; and a curated assortment of the most relevant supplies and componentry across arts, crafts, framing, floral, kids’ crafts, DIY, yarn, beading and scrapbooking products to inspire creativity.”
Business Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.