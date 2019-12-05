Ongoing construction of the Shell Pennsylvania Chemicals polyethylene cracker plant and interest in related commercial ventures in the Ohio Valley provided the impetus for the first Appalachian Basin Real Estate Conference.
The event will take place next Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Oglebay Resort and Conference Center outside Wheeling, W.Va.
Investors and developers from outside the tri-state are expected to attend. The focus will be on business and real estate opportunities in the Appalachian region, where plastics will be the end product of the ethane cracker in Potter Township, Beaver County.
"Literally, millions of properties will be available for review in one place," said Joe Barone, president of Shale Directories LLC and an event organizer.
Economic development organizations will set up exhibits and there will be a number of speakers.
The speakers list includes Adam Bruns, editor of Site Selection Magazine; Matt Kelley, principal at Novogradac, a leading Federal Opportunity Zone accounting firm; Tom Gellrich, principal at TopLine Analytics and a recognized petrochemical expert; Charles Zelek, a senior economist with the Department of Energy Fossil Fuels; and Mark Locker, maritime and freight project manager with the Ohio Department of Transportation.
A reception for participants is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information, contact Barone at 610-764-1232 or jbarone@shaledirectories.com; or Bryce Custer, 330-418-9287 or Bryce@OhioRiverCorridor.com.