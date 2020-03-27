Area businesses can now apply for a grant to help them recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ogden Newspapers Inc., the parent company of the Observer-Reporter, has established a $1 million fund to help local businesses get back to full strength by subsidizing local marketing efforts through matching grants.
“We know businesses and workers here are hurting; we’re hurting, too,” said Robert Pinarski, publisher of the O-R. “But if we can pull together as a community, we can weather this. Here at the Observer-Reporter, we want to do everything we can to help everyone get through the pandemic and get back to work. With these matching grants, we can help local businesses tell their story as they rebuild.”
Businesses operating in the Southwestern Pennsylvania market can apply for a grant of up to $15,000 today at ogdennews.com/community-grant. Applicants will receive a response to their application within one to two business days.
The fund is open to all locally owned and operated businesses impacted by the coronavirus, Pinarski said, whether or not they are current O-R advertisers. Grant money can be used for local print and online advertising in the Observer-Reporter and on observer-reporter.com between April 1 and June 30, 2020.
“We’ve been a family-owned and operated business for 33 years, said Stephen Schultz, president/owner of S.E. Schultz Electric in Washington. “A grant like this will be vital for small businesses like ours. Once we get through this difficult time, and we will all get through it, it will be essential for local businesses to get their message out that they’re still there and ready to serve the community again. A resource like this will be invaluable to our local area and will inevitably help jumpstart our local economy by advertising and word of mouth.”
“A community newspaper is only as strong as the community it serves,” said Robert Nutting, CEO of Ogden Newspapers. “As a family-owned business operating for almost 130 years, we have learned that the only way to pull through the hard times is to stand with your partners and customers. We are proud to offer this assistance to the local businesses that form the backbone of the communities where we publish.”
For more information and to apply, visit ogdennews.com/community-grant/.
Ogden Newspapers operates more than 40 daily newspapers across the country, plus a number of weekly newspapers and a magazine division.
