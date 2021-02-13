A new program has been enacted to assist Pennsylvanians who had multiple incomes, but are now out of work.
Beginning Sunday (Feb. 14), eligible residents can apply for benefits from Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation program. MEUC provides an extra $100 a week to those who are eligible.
Payments will be retroactive and be disbursed beginning in several weeks.
Jennifer Berrier, acting secretary of the state Department of Labor & Industry, announced the initiative via email on Friday afternoon.
Congress created the MEUC program as an offshoot of the federal Continued Assistance for Unemployment Workers Act of 2020. The objective is to assist individuals whose sources of income resulted in differing eligibilities for traditional Unemployment Compensation.
To be eligible, applicants must:
- Be receiving a UC benefit from a program other than Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA);
- Be receiving a UC benefit for claims week(s) covered by MEUC: Jan. 2, 2021 through March 13;
- Have at least $5,000 in net income from self-employment during the most recent taxable year.
- Apply for MEUC and submit documentation that clearly shows $5,000 net income.
L&I added that if the effective date of a claim is between Jan. 5, 2020, and Dec. 27, 2020, one must submit documents for tax year 2019; but if it is for between Jan. 3, 2021, and March 7, an applicant must use documents for tax year 2020.
The department stressed that the correct tax year be used. If a claimant has not filed for 2020 – a strong likelihood – other documentation of self-employment would be acceptable. That would include billing statements, business records, contracts, invoices, self-employment paycheck stubs, and tax returns.
Residents with internet access should apply online. They can log in at uc.pa.gov – as if they are filing biweekly claims – click the “MEUC” button and follow instructions.
March 12 is the federal deadline to submit MEUC online applications and required documentation. Those without internet access should mail the application, with documentation, to: Department of Labor & Industry, 1316 State St., Erie, PA 16501. Paper applications must be postmarked by March 13.