Five years ago, Congress passed the most far-reaching tax legislation since 1986, the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act of 2017, better known as the Trump Tax Cut. This made many changes to tax law. Some of these changes are adjusted every year for inflation, to eliminate “bracket creep.” That is when inflation would make you pay more in taxes and not get an increase in purchasing power. There are more than 60 tax provisions that are adjusted annually.

It is important to remember that the U.S. tax system is a progressive one. That means people with higher income pay more taxes. It is important to remember that not all money is taxed the same. What you get paid for working is considered ordinary income and is taxed at the highest rate. Some income receives special tax treatment, such as qualified dividends or long-term capital gains. They are taxed at a lower rate to promote investment in the economy. There is even some income, such as municipal bonds, which may be tax-free.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In