A newly built steel plant and 100 jobs are coming to Canonsburg.
Ameri-Precision Metals Inc. announced Tuesday that it has begun work on a 250,000-square-foot facility on Curry Avenue, where the 2-year-old company will produce cold-rolled and heat-treated high carbon steel strips. The location is off Morganza Road, on property owned by Pennsylvania Transformer Technology Inc., which manufactures power transformers next door.
The metals firm is in the first year of a 20-year lease with Pennsylvania Transformer, said Ashley Albert, finance director of the lessee. Ameri-Precision plans to start trials in April or May and phase I production in July.
That tract sits on the North Strabane-Canonsburg line, near Cecil Township and Southpointe. “Most of the buildings are in Canonsburg,” Albert said.
Chartiers Creek flows past both companies, and the new plant will be a long baseball throw from Sarris Candies.
The site is strategically located for materials transport and business operations, next to an active rail line and about a mile from Interstate 79. “That’s why we picked the location,” Albert said. “We want to revitalize the area, help to create an economic boom.”
She said Ameri-Precision has begun digging foundations at the future facility.
Ajay Goel is the company’s chief executive officer.