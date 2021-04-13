An industrial staffing agency with an established Western Pennsylvania base has expanded to Peters Township.
Commercial Employees Inc. has opened an office in the Krebs Center along Washington Road. The agency began operations there last week and will have a formal grand opening Wednesday.
“We hire people for the light industrial sector,” said Holly Thomas, a spokesperson for the Wilkinsburg-based firm. “Some people call us ‘The Jobs Store.’”
As part of Wednesday’s grand opening, the Peters office will host a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This will be the firm’s fifth office in this region. The others are in Pittsburgh, Fox Chapel, New Kensington and Delmont. Commercial Employees also has a location in the Charleston, S.C., area.
Greg Madler is the agency’s founder and principal. The Peters office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on alternate Saturdays.
For more information, visit commercialemployees.com.