Pandemic or not, businesses have been opening across Washington County. Literally, across the county.
Along the Monongahela River to the east, owner Rich Massafra has launched Dog Emporium at 118 Main St., New Eagle. It is a canine-centered store, featuring treats, dog food, toys, collars, cupcakes and more. The more includes CBD items.
“That’s our most reordered product online,” Massafra said.
There are no pets on site, for grooming or sale, although he plans to acquire a kennel license.
Massafra opened the shop in February, pre-pandemic, to sell the Sit Up Doggy Treats he and his wife, Michele, had been making for several years – and the other items, of course. They initially manufactured the treats at home, then at a location in Donora, where the couple grew up.
He had left the information technology field to tend to his spouse, who has a disability. Before the store, they sold the treats at fairs, festivals and other events around Western Pennsylvania.
“We had a plan, which included events, but there are no events,” Rich said of these pandemic times. “But we’ll roll with it. We’re going to make it.”
For more information, call 724-258-7297 or visit the-dog-emporium.business.site.
Mid-county, Good Vibes One Stop Hair Shop has opened at 899 E. East Maiden Street, Washington. It is near the entrance to Washington Park.
Matt Andrews, the owner, held an open house Aug. 1 and the shop opened for business two days later. For more information, call 724-206-9930.
To the west, the appropriately named Western Edge Seafood Outlet had its grand opening Aug. 22 in Taylorstown. It is a seafood store on 200 Buffalo Center Lane, just off Interstate 70, that is open every day of the week.
Western Edge is a 32-year-old company that was started by a Pittsburgh resident. The firm says on its Facebook page it serves “wholesalers, food-service distributors, retail distributors, national restaurant chains and retailers nationwide.”
“We have now begun selling directly to the public to meet the changing needs for wholesale seafood options,” the listing says.
For more information, call 724-993-8382 or visit outlet@westernedgeseafood.com.
Steve Fleishauer and Marcus Grando were experienced entrepreneurs, serving clients in a number of marketing capacities for more than a quarter-century.
In late February, pre-COVID-19, they transferred their skills and experience to Branch Creative Group, a marketing and advertising company they launched in Canonsburg. Its marketing services include collateral design, data-driven catalog production, 3-D rendering, video and animation.
Comcast Business, a subsidiary of Comcast, announced Thursday Branch Creative Group has selected the telecommunications conglomerate for its high-speed Internet and phone services.
“What a time to start a company,” Fleishauer said in a statement. “We needed to be up and running immediately to address a large number of new projects with our clients, and this was right before the pandemic shut everything down.
Range zeroes in
Range Resources Corp. published its 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report this week, describing its performance in key areas and outlining environmental objectives.
The oil and natural gas company, based in Fort Worth, Texas, with regional headquarters at Southpointe, has established a goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2025. The company also said it has reduced absolute GHG emissions by 47% over the past two years.
Chief executive officer Jeff Ventura said in a statement: “We have made significant progress toward our strategic sustainability goals over the past year. The dedication of our employees to environmental stewardship has driven substantial environmental and operational efficiencies, resulting in significant cost savings.”
Cal U. ‘elite’
California University of Pa. has done it again. For the 16th year in a row, the school has been named one of the top universities in the northeastern United States by The Princeton Review.
The Review, a nationally recognized education services company, features Cal U. in the “Best in the Northeast” section of its website resource, “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region.”
Schools are selected based on academics, information provided by each school and students’ reports on campus experiences. Nationally, 655 were chosen – 23% of four-year colleges in the U.S.
“Recognition by respected organizations such as The Princeton Review helps to assure families that they are choosing a top university for their students,” said Dr. Daniel E. Engstrom, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Cal U.
Legalese
- The Best Lawyers in America publication has recognized a number of attorneys from the Bowles Rice law firm, which has five offices.
Southpointe-based K. Bradley Mellor (construction law, litigation-construction) and Michael Proctor (bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law) were among 44 from the firm listed in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Southpointe’s Ryan T. McCarthy (construction law) was one of 11 in the firm recognized as “Ones to Watch.”
Bowles Rice is headquartered in Charleston, W.Va. The firm also has locations in Martinsburg, Morgantown, Parkersburg and Martinsburg in W.Va.
- has joined the Souhtpointe office of Steptoe & Johnson PLLC. His His services include banking and regulatory, financial services, technology, data privacy and cybersecurity.
Greene florist
There will be a public ribbon-cutting at 12 p.m. Sept. 22 for Jefferson Florist, 810 E. High St., Waynesburg.