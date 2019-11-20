Did you know that roundabouts reduce the vehicular carbon footprint and improve sustainability by reducing idle speed emissions at conventional traffic lights?
Yes, the transportation industry cares about our environment. Roundabouts are less wasteful and more energy efficient than conventional signalized intersections. If something as logical as reducing idle speed emissions can improve the environment, I think we as individuals, businesses and communities can find ways to be more energy efficient. Being less wasteful and conserving more in our daily lives could have a major impact on our carbon footprint.
The natural gas industry works diligently to be energy efficient because it cares about Mother Earth, which provides the lifeblood of the industry. The Marcellus Shale play, right here, is the source of a large local opportunity. Many people still seem to think these companies are “out-of-towners,” faceless corporations that don’t care about us. Those people are wrong.
I know this because I was born and raised in Washington County, and I see familiar faces at EQT, Range Resources, Chevron and CNX. In fact, friends I grew up with are working for these companies. Operators in our region are heavily invested in our land, air, water and us. And they diligently protect that investment. In partnership with the industry, we are developing this resource responsibly and putting people to work.
Doesn’t energy efficiency begin with utilizing the resources where they are produced, rather than exporting them? Responsible, efficient production of natural gas benefits the region. Low-cost natural gas is the vehicle to take us to a clean, low-carbon future. Our location and abundant supplies of natural gas and low prices make us an ideal location for energy-intensive manufacturing operations.
We can reduce our carbon footprint and enhance our quality of life by adding well-paying, family-sustaining jobs. Benefits to the region don’t end there. This opportunity brings with it an increased tax base for schools and infrastructure; retention of our young people; and the ability to confront socioeconomic problems that have become too common in more economically challenged communities.
With our four-county elected leadership working in sync with local, regional and state economic development organizations, we can deliver a concise and targeted message to attract industries and enhance the standard of living. From the Pennsylvania-West Virginia border, through the Mon Valley, to the confluence where the Monongahela River pours into the Ohio, and along the Ohio Valley, we can build the foundation of an efficient, independent and secure energy future.
Success will come if we take full advantage of the opportunities presented to us. It is important that we efficiently take responsibility for our energy resources.
We must continue to build a strong, highly recognizable brand – and not just for Washington County, or Greene, Fayette or Westmoreland counties, but the entire region. A targeted regional approach to marketing will result in increased awareness of what we have to offer. This awareness will have far-reaching, long-term benefits beyond economic development.
This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for communities that have seen their infrastructure degrade, their best and brightest move away to better opportunities, and have experienced social and economic struggles for decades. Our communities, more importantly our people, deserve this opportunity to shine once more.
Jamie Protin is founder and principal of The Protin Group in Belle Vernon.
