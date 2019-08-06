Mon Valley Alliance will receive $1 million in state funding to construct an industrial facility in Alta Vista Business Park.
MVA, developer of Fallowfield Township park, said in a news release Monday the $1 million was awarded by the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, through the state Office of the Budget.
The new building will have about 35,000 square feet of space – 30,000 for manufacturing, production and/or labs, and 5,000 square feet for offices, with room to allow a business or two to share space.
That building will be constructed on Lot 10A in Phase II of the park, near the regional headquarters of Gardner Denver Nash and in close proximity to where Frontier Railroad Services is expected to break ground on a new headquarters later this year. That area is on a hill overlooking highway upgrades the state Department of Transportation made along Interstate 70.
“This project is only possible due to local, regional and state partners joining together to create economic development in Southwest Pennsylvania,” said Ben Brown, MVA’s chief executive officer, in a statement.
He added Washington County’s “Local Share Account grant provided the initial funding and matching support needed to be able to access the state funds,” and the state Department of Community and Economic Development analyzed the project for economic impact.
“One of the issues we face in attracting new industry is the lack of available, modern, move-in ready space that meets the business needs of today,” Brown said. “This facility will help bridge that gap and allow us to compete with other locations for new business growth.”
MVA was formed three years ago as a consolidation of Mon Valley Progress Council and Middle Monongahela Industrial Development Association.