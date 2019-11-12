The Mon Valley Alliance Foundation has been awarded a $157,250 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for continued development of the Charleroi Riverfront Park project.
Charleroi-based MVA said in a news release that the funding, from DCNR’s Recreation and Conservation grant program, will be used along with a matching grant from the Washington County Local Share Account program for work that will include: widening the boat launch area; installing a boat and trailer parking lot plus signage; erecting retaining walls; and adding American With Disabilities Act access.
The Washington County Redevelopment Authority and River Town Program are project partners with MVA. (River Town is a project of the National Road Heritage Corridor.) Work thus far has featured installation of an EZ Dock canoe- and kayak-accessible launch; resurfacing the public boat ramp; and a partnership with Mon Valley Initiative for more landscaping near the riverfront.
The foundation is the former Mon Valley Progress Council.
Ben Brown, chief executive officer of MVA and the MVA Foundation, said in a statement: “We are pleased to be able to continue forward with our efforts to remediate blight in our downtowns . . .”