Meadows Racetrack & Casino will open its new entertainment venue Friday.
H Lounge, which will feature live music and performances on Friday and Saturday nights, will debut at 8 p.m. with a free performance by The Clarks.
Operators of the North Strabane Township facility are lining up tribute bands and top musical groups from the region, and have scheduled performances for 13 of the 14 weekend dates through February. They include national artist Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root (Jan. 31).
H is the operative “word” here, as H Lounge is essentially replacing Headliners. H Lounge has a 36 seat-bar that will serve regional handcrafted cocktails. There will be other seating, including VIP booths, and open access to the casino floor.
Unveiling of the lounge marks the completion of The Meadows’ $14 million capital project it launched in July. The renovation also begot The Eatery by Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani, the Sportsbook, more than 100 new slot machines, a new cashier and a new loyalty center.
Tony Frabielle, Meadows vice president and general manager, is pleased with the outcome. He said in a statement: “We are excited to complete the final piece of our casino revitalization project and are looking forward to introducing this all new experience to our guests.”