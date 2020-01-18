Seven area school districts and Mon Valley Career and Technology Center have each received a $35,000 grant to expand computer science programs, according to a news release from state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township.
The grants, from the state Department of Education, are going to: Avella, Bethlehem-Center, Brownsville, Carmichaels, Charleroi Area, Ringgold and Trinity.
The grants are to be used for introduction and expansion of computer science programming and for training of educators.