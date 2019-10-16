Walking into a Monongahela pharmacy Saturday was a perfect prescription for one Pennsylvania Lottery customer.
The person, whose identity was not released by the Pennsylvania Lottery, left Span & Taylor Drug Co. with a Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $740,000 from the drawing that day.
Pharmacist Kris Marchewka said Tuesday afternoon he knew little about the winning ticket, other than his store at 175 W. Main St. had earned a $5,000 bonus for selling it. He said the person had not returned to the scene of his good fortune. Marchewka said he believes this was the first time his shop, along Route 88, had sold a big winner.
The ticket matched all six winning numbers – 03-09-11-13-19-31 – worth $740,000, less applicable withholding. The winner cannot be identified until the prize is claimed and the ticket validated. A Match 6 winner has one year from the drawing date to claim the money.
A Match 6 winner should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.
More than 29,000 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing.