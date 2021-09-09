Millcraft Center, one of the tallest and most recognizable structures in downtown Washington, has been sold.
Debbie Bardella, Washington County recorder of deeds, said Wednesday that Holly Hall Investments LLC purchased the office complex from 90 West Chestnut LLC for $3.5 million. She said the deed for the property, at 90 W. Chestnut St., was recorded on Sept. 2, and that seven parcels were listed as sold in the document, which may include parking.
Bardella added that the seller and buyer are Delaware Limited Liability companies. To start an LLC in the Keystone State, Holly Hall had to file a Certificate of Organization with the Pennsylvania Department of State. It did so on July 27.
Millcraft Center, nine stories tall with a three-story wing, is the fourth-tallest structure in Washington, at 123 feet. It sits on a 1.23-acre lot and has 943 parking spaces and more than 168,000 square feet of space. SVN/TRCA Property Management is the property manager for the new owner. Pamela Williams, senior property manager for the Ross Township-based company, said Holly Hall is eager to make improvements.
“We want to get the building all leased,” she said.
Jack Piatt, who died about a year ago at age 92, started the company Millcraft Investments, a small machine shop, in 1957.