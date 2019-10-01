Pittsburgh Veterans Job Fair will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Heinz Field on Pittsburgh’s North Shore.
Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary have organized the event, which is free to military veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and Reservists. About 50 employers are expected to be on hand.
RecruitMilitary, according to a news release, not only is striving to help transition military members and help veterans launch careers, but to assist military spouses who are unemployed or underemployed. The organization said military spouses have a high rate of unemployment: “nearly 25% – a rate more than six times the national average.”
RecruitMilitary says it has scheduled more than 140 job fairs for veterans and military spouses in 2019.
For more information, visit recruitmilitary.com.