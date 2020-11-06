Another farmers market is heading to the Main Street Pavilion – in time for Thanksgiving.
Two Washington merchants have organized a Winter Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at the open-air, but shielded-from-the-elements pavilion in downtown Washington. It is planned for the home of, but is not affiliated with, the Main Street Farmers Market, which ended its season last week.
Owners Alisa Fava-Fasnacht, of Marketplace at Emerald Valley, and Melissa Maga, of neighboring Ivy Green, have organized the event, which will be similar to the Winter Indoor Markets they’ve supervised the past few years. The coronavirus pandemic is the impetus behind scheduling outdoors.
Vendor response, Fava-Fasnacht said, has been keen. “We have 25 vendors and growing. They know that because this is about food, consumers will come and support it.”
She said vendors are not being charged to participate. And while this will be an outdoor market, where hot foods will be sold, her marketplace will be open for business, including food service.
“We usually don’t do Saturdays, but the doors will be open and the grill will be on.”
Fava-Fasnacht said she “decided last year to have a Thanksgiving market. I figured there would be a lot of local food available.”
She said customers can place an order on the marketplace’s virtual farmstand and pick up items that day. Fresh turkeys will be among the offerings.
The timing, Fava-Fasnacht added, is ideal. “You can celebrate Thanksgiving with locally grown and produced foods.”