Penn National Gaming Inc., owner and operator of The Meadows Racetrack & Casino, on Friday announced its plans and guidelines for reopening the gaming site.
Doors to the casino will open at noon Tuesday. The complex in North Strabane Township has been closed since March 17, when Gov. Tom Wolf determined that it was not a life-sustaining business in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Live harness racing, however, will not return to The Meadows that day. Kevin Brogan, vice president of marketing, said in a statement that officials are working with the State Harness Racing Commission and the Meadows Standardbred Owners Association “on a return to live racing and hope to release a new schedule soon.” He added that simulcast wagering (of horse races from around the country) will be available in the race book at noon Tuesday.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, which oversees legalized gaming in the state, established preliminary safety guidelines for the reopening of casinos in green-phase counties. Washington County, and most of Southwestern Pennsylvania, transitioned to the least-restrictive green Friday.
Tony Frabbiele, vice president and general manager of The Meadows, said in a statement: “While the amenities our customers have come to know and love may be somewhat limited for the time being, the ability to safely welcome back our team members and guests remains our top priority.”
Protocols and other measures, for now, will include:
- Guests must put on masks before entry;
- 50% maximum occupancy on the gaming floor;
- Floor decals and signage to enforce social distancing where lines usually form;
- Limitations on table games seating and reconfiguration of slot machines for social distancing;
- No live music, entertainment, convention and banquet services;
- No large drawings, tournaments or special events;
- Restaurant offerings will be limited to and serviced from The Eatery and Bistecca Steakhouse;
- Adios Lounge, The Carvery, Delvins and The Pub will remain closed, along with the poker room, bowling lanes and valet;
- Employees and vendors will wear masks and undergo a health screening, including temperature checks, before each shift;
- Slot machines and table games will be thoroughly cleaned throughout the day;
- Sanitizer stations will be on the casino floor and be available throughout the facility;
- A fog machine will be used to disinfect and sanitize the property every night.