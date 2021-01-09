The owner of two Pennsylvania casinos said the gaming venues are participating in a fundraiser this weekend to help small businesses across the state that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Penn National Gaming Inc. said the Meadows Racetrack & Casino, in North Strabane Township, and Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, outside Harrisburg, are partnering with Barstool Sports on the event.
The owner, based in Wyomissing in eastern Pennsylvania, announced Friday that the event will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday and end at 4 a.m. Monday.
The Meadows and Hollywood will match first-time rated sports wagers by players who use a mychoice loyalty card, and donate the money to The Barstool Fund.
Both casinos also will match any Pennsylvanian’s first-time deposit on the Barstool Sportsbook App to add to the fund.
Penn National said in a news release that it donated $1 million to the fund earlier in the week, and has raised more than $20 million from more than 155,000 supporters.