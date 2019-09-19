Meadows Casino had a strong August, including a massive increase in table games revenue.
The gaming site in North Strabane Township had $3,239,825 in table revenue last month, a 125.37% jump from $1,437,556 in August 2018, according to figures released this week by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
Revenue from slot machine play last month was down 6.31% – $17,657,321 compared with $18,846,743 the previous August. But revenue from those two categories combined was $20,897,146, a 3.02% increase from $20,284,299 the previous August.
Total revenue at Pennsylvania’s 12 casinos last month was $293,434,082, a 6.33% increase from $275,954,421 a year earlier. Eleven of those casinos posted gains in total revenue.
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin had a lucrative August as well. The Fayette County facility realized increases in all three categories: a 22.93% percent bump in total revenue ($3,417,185 from $2,779,807); a 24.37% jump in slots ($3,083,059 from $2,478,901); and an 11.04% increase in table games ($334,126 from $300,906).
Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh also experienced gains in all three categories: 7.56% total ($32,243,533 from $29,976,472); 6.73% in slots ($25,164,653 from $23,578,312); and 7.32% in table games ($6,866,365 to $6,398,160).