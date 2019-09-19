Meadows Casino had a strong August, including a massive increase in table games revenue.

The gaming site in North Strabane Township had $3,239,825 in table revenue last month, a 125.37% jump from $1,437,556 in August 2018, according to figures released this week by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Revenue from slot machine play last month was down 6.31% – $17,657,321 compared with $18,846,743 the previous August. But revenue from those two categories combined was $20,897,146, a 3.02% increase from $20,284,299 the previous August.

Total revenue at Pennsylvania’s 12 casinos last month was $293,434,082, a 6.33% increase from $275,954,421 a year earlier. Eleven of those casinos posted gains in total revenue.

Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin had a lucrative August as well. The Fayette County facility realized increases in all three categories: a 22.93% percent bump in total revenue ($3,417,185 from $2,779,807); a 24.37% jump in slots ($3,083,059 from $2,478,901); and an 11.04% increase in table games ($334,126 from $300,906).

Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh also experienced gains in all three categories: 7.56% total ($32,243,533 from $29,976,472); 6.73% in slots ($25,164,653 from $23,578,312); and 7.32% in table games ($6,866,365 to $6,398,160).

Tags

Business Writer

Rick Shrum joined the Observer-Reporter as a reporter in 2012, after serving as a section editor, sports reporter and copy editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rick has won eight individual writing awards, including two Golden Quills.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription