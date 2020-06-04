The Meadows Racetrack & Casino is scheduled to reopen at noon Tuesday.
Officials at the gaming facility in North Strabane Township made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, adding they will provide more information “later this week.”
Tony Frabbiele, vice president and general manager at the entertainment venue, said in a prepared statement: “We have been working closely with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, state and local leaders, and public health officials to finalize comprehensive reopening protocols and new health and safety precautions.
“We look forward to sharing details of our property-specific procedures in advance of reopening and welcoming back our team members and customers.”
The Meadows and Lady Luck Nemacolin in Wharton Township, Fayette County, were among the last of Pennsylvania’s 12 casinos to close to mitigate spread of the coronavirus. The Gaming Control Board, which oversees legalized gaming in the state, shut down those facilities as of 6 a.m. March 17.
The board weeks ago established preliminary safety guidelines to be followed for casinos in green-phase counties to reopen. Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week that Washington County, and most of Southwestern Pennsylvania, would transition to the least-restrictive green phase this Friday.
Among the PGCB guidelines: each patron must wear a mask, covering the nose and mouth, at all times; areas of table games that are frequently touched will be routinely sanitized, along with dice and other gaming devices; and chips will be cleaned and sanitized daily. Nonplayers cannot gather near tables.