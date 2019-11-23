October was not a treat for The Meadows Casino, which experienced precipitous revenue declines in total gaming, slots play and table games play from October 2018.
Total revenue declined $3.27 million, or 16.1%, according to figures released this week by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. The gaming site in North Strabane Township had $17,029,612 in revenue last month, down from $20,294,794 12 months earlier.
The Meadows also experienced a $2.9 million decrease (16.7%) in slot machine revenue (from $17,259,251 to $14,373,926) and a $558,542 drop (18.4%) in table games revenue (from $3,035,543 to $2,477,001).
Pennsylvania’s 12 operating casinos, collectively, did much better, posting an 11% gain in total revenue. Last month’s figure – $283,706,124 – was up $28 million from October 2018 ($255,692,737). Slots revenue increased marginally – 0.4% – from $186,255,556 to $186,921,921, while table games generated a $6.6 million bump (10%), from $66,534,318 to $73,162,270.
Tax revenue for all gaming was $116,439,514 last month. Slots play generated $96,279,260 in tax revenue, and table games $11,744,499.
Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh showed gains in all three categories in October: 13.7% in total revenue (from $28,192,622 to $32,067,671); 8.2% in slots (from $22,021,533 to $23,819,198); and 4.7% in table games (from $6,171,090 to $6,463,497).
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin, in Fayette County, posted a 15.1% increase in total revenue, from $2,546,270 to $2,931,544. Its table games revenue plummeted 25.8% ($411,031 to $305,162), but the slots figure was up 23% from $2,135,239 to $2,626,382.