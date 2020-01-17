December wasn’t a joyous month for Meadows Casino operators, as total gaming revenue, slots revenue and table games revenue nosedived from December 2018.
Total revenue declined $2.72 million, or 13%, year over the year, according to figures released Thursday by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. The gaming site in North Strabane Township had $18,222,730 in revenue last month, down from $20,945,609 from 12 months earlier.
The Meadows also experienced an 18.56% decrease (more than $500,000) in table games revenue (from $2,858,181 to $2,327,764) and a $2.9 million drop (16.22%) in slots revenue (from $18,078,429 to $15,153,232).
Sports wagering revenue there was $741,734 ($8,851 retail, $732,883 online).
Pennsylvania’s 12 operating casinos, collectively, posted a 3.42% gain in total revenue year over year. Last month’s figure – $291,882,735 – was up $9.7 million from December 2018 ($282,225,323). Slots revenue fell about $15.4 million (7.58%) from $202,840,435 to $187,473,942, but table games generated a $3.5 million bump from $74,516,793 to $78,094,839 (4.8%).
Tax revenue for all gaming last month, including fantasy contests, was $118,178,675. Slots play generated $96,755,158 in tax revenue, and table games $12,539,426.