December wasn’t a joyous month for Meadows Casino operators, as total gaming revenue, slots revenue and table games revenue nosedived from December 2018.

Total revenue declined $2.72 million, or 13%, year over the year, according to figures released Thursday by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. The gaming site in North Strabane Township had $18,222,730 in revenue last month, down from $20,945,609 from 12 months earlier.

The Meadows also experienced an 18.56% decrease (more than $500,000) in table games revenue (from $2,858,181 to $2,327,764) and a $2.9 million drop (16.22%) in slots revenue (from $18,078,429 to $15,153,232).

Sports wagering revenue there was $741,734 ($8,851 retail, $732,883 online).

Pennsylvania’s 12 operating casinos, collectively, posted a 3.42% gain in total revenue year over year. Last month’s figure – $291,882,735 – was up $9.7 million from December 2018 ($282,225,323). Slots revenue fell about $15.4 million (7.58%) from $202,840,435 to $187,473,942, but table games generated a $3.5 million bump from $74,516,793 to $78,094,839 (4.8%).

Tax revenue for all gaming last month, including fantasy contests, was $118,178,675. Slots play generated $96,755,158 in tax revenue, and table games $12,539,426.

Tags

Business Writer

Rick Shrum joined the Observer-Reporter as a reporter in 2012, after serving as a section editor, sports reporter and copy editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rick has won eight individual writing awards, including two Golden Quills.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription