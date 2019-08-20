July was a difficult month at The Meadows Casino, as total gaming revenue, slots revenue and table games revenue nosedived from July 2018.
Total revenue declined $2.2 million, or 10.13%, year over the year, according to figures released Monday by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. The gaming site in North Strabane Township had $19,852,644 in revenue last month, down from $22,090,033 from 12 months earlier.
The Meadows also experienced a 23.07% decrease in table games revenue (from $3,201,602 to $2,462,871) and a $1.5 million drop (7.93%) in slots revenue (from $18,888,431 to $17,389,772).
Pennsylvania’s 12 operating casinos, collectively, posted a 1.13% gain in total revenue year over year. Last month’s figure – $281,481,530 – was up $3.1 million from July 2018 ($278,342,437). Slots revenue fell about $4 million from $203,643,986 to $199,607,005 (1.98%), but table games generated a $3.1 million bump from $73,820,267 to $76,965,914 (4.26%).
Tax revenue for all gaming was $116,635,106 last month. Slots play generated $102,741,608 in tax revenue, and table games $12,353,403
Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh showed gains in all three categories in July: 7.26% total (from $24,976,685 to $27,213,170); 3.95% in slots (from $24,403,665 to $25,367,854); and 27% in table games (from $5,657,336 to $7,184,911).
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin, in Fayette County, likewise posted gains in all three last month. Lady Luck had $3,194,659 in total revenue, up from $3,042,265 (5.01%); $2,805,676 in slots, a 5.25% bump from $2,665,833; and $388,983 in table games revenue, a 3.33% increase from $376,433.