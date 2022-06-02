Bill McGowen served in the Navy for 34 years, piloting jets off carriers. “I flew all over the United States and all over the world,” said the man who ascended to the rank of admiral five years before retiring from the military.
Recognized affectionately as “The Admiral,” McGowen has retired again, this time as executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of Washington County. He stepped down following his shift Tuesday, succeeded by Bob Griffin, his longtime colleague at the authority.
The authority board, at its March meeting, accepted McGowen’s retirement notice and promoted Griffin from assistant executive director.
“It’s been a very enjoyable tour at the Redevelopment Authority,” said McGowen, 84, who led the authority for 18 years. “It’s been challenging, yet very enjoyable because of all of the support I had from everybody.
“We were able to grow the Redevelopment Authority slowly, but surely, in a lot of different areas. I credit a good, strong staff, good, strong department heads and a good, strong board of directors.”
The authority did, indeed, take wing during his 18-year tenure. Its initiatives and accomplishments have included: expanding affordable elderly housing opportunities; home rehabilitation and improved home accessibility; formation of a countywide Land Bank; brownfield redevelopment projects (including the former Brockway Glass site in Canton Township, Detroit Street in Washington, Mon River Industrial Park in Allenport, and Fort Pitt Bridge Works in Canonsburg); and economic development endeavors (California Technology Park, Maiden Business Park, the Victory Centre Tax Increment Financing District for Tanger Outlets, and the Crossroads office building and parking garage).
McGowen also was a linchpin in the development of the Local Share Account program, which has led to community investments throughout Washington County, and the county’s transfer of management and operations of the county airport to the authority in 2011.
Now he is handing the reins to Griffin, an official he knows well and with whom he shares similarities. Both dress immaculately, are high-energy people, and are longtime Washington residents. They have worked together for 17 years – Griffin joined the authority in 2005, a year after McGowen.
Griffin, in fact, was chair of the Redevelopment Authority board of directors when his future boss came on board. Now he heads the authority.
“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to take on a leading role of an organization that impacts communities so many ways,” Griffin said.
McGowen praised Griffin for his diligence and versatility, having served as director of three departments at the authority – Construction Management, Economic Development and Airport – before advancing to assistant executive director. Now Griffin is his successor. An appreciative successor.
“I had the great fortune of working with Bill McGowen for nearly 20 years,” said Griffin, a Washington High School alum. “He uses the phrase ‘press on,’ and press on set a standard of excellence for every project. I’m obviously grateful to Bill and grateful to the board of directors.”
Griffin had previously worked at Waller Corp. in Washington, for another role model he revered. “Lou Waller Sr. had a tremendous influence on me, and was a strong mentor to me.”
His predecessor is eagerly anticipating his second retirement, one that promises to be more laid back for he and his wife, Suzette. “I’ll enjoy the farm I live on and stay involved in the community and enjoy it,” said McGowen, who resides on McElree Road in the house in which he grew up.
“I’m supposed to be the seventh generation of McGowens to live on this land,” said The Admiral, a graduate of Trinity High School and the Naval Academy.
Most people are not gainfully employed until they’re 84, but Bill McGowen embraced his duties at the Redevelopment Authority and did not give them up until now.
“I really liked the work,” he said. “As long as you’re having fun, you keep doing it.”