As the light was about to turn green in Washington County, a popular restaurant chain hit a red.
Max & Erma’s has closed both county locations, in the Old Mill shopping center in South Strabane Township and in Peters Township. Both are on Washington Road (Route 19).
It is not known specifically when these restaurants shut down, although Brian Marks, general manager of the Old Mill site, posted notice of the closure Thursday afternoon on the Washington PA Food Facebook page. The words “Permanently Closed” – in white letters on a black background – are emblazoned at the top of the home page on the McMurray location’s Facebook page. Telephone service there was disconnected.
Marks, in an emotional post, wrote: “... I just wanted to officially confirm that the Max & Erma’s in Washington is unfortunately permanently closing. This is due to several factors such as increased rent, utilities and commodities and the realization that there was no way we could be profitable in the current climate where only half the restaurant could be seated at a time. I’ve been with Max & Erma’s for 10 years and the GM of this restaurant for 5 and it pains me to sit here and write this.”
He thanked the restaurant staff and guests.
Max & Erma’s, a casual dining chain based in Columbus, Ohio, has restaurants in the eastern and midwestern United States.
It lists two Southwestern Pennsylvania locations on its corporate website: in Monroeville and Cranberry Township, both of which were to open Friday as Washington and most counties in the region were to move from yellow to green, the least-restrictive phase for businesses across the state.