Following two disastrous weeks at the pump, prices held steady across Western Pennsylvania.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve inched up one-tenth of a cent this week, from $2.342 to $2.343, AAA East Central reported Monday. That figure is 65.8 cents cheaper than it was a year ago, when fuel cost $3.001.
Pennsylvania’s average rose two cents to $2.24, the highest price among states in the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast region, six cents above the runner-up, New York ($2.18). Vermont and Connecticut share the regional low price of $1.96 per gallon.
The national figure edged up one cent to $1.97, which is 20 cents higher than a month ago and 85 cents cheaper than a year ago.
Locally, the city of Washington ended a streak of four weekly gains with a slight 0.2-cent drop from $2.347 to $2.345. That is barely above the Pittsburgh region’s average and is ninth-lowest among 22 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by AAA. The city’s average has fallen 42.4 cents since Jan. 1.
Uniontown’s price ($3.353) bumped up a half-cent, which ranks 15th.
New Castle ($2.243) is the only town with an average below $2.33, and has the cheapest petrol in the Pittsburgh region for a 10th straight week, DuBois ($2.322) ranks second, while Butler and Clarion ($2.323) share third.
At $2.365, Jeannette and Kittanning share the highest price.
Regional gasoline stocks increased for a third consecutive week, this time by two million barrels to slightly below 74 million, according to the Energy Information Administration. That is close to a regional high for 2020, and is 10 million barrels above the level a year ago. Refinery utilization remains low, though – around 50%.